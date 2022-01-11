"Ain't Misbehavin'" opens Jan. 14 in Venice Theatre's MainStage Jervey Theatre. This tribute to Fats Waller features high-energy song and dance.
Thomas Wright “Fats” Waller is recognized for laying the framework for modern jazz piano and rose to international fame during the Golden Age of the Cotton Club and Harlem Renaissance. "Ain’t Misbehavin’" evokes the infectious energy of this American original as a versatile cast sings the songs that Waller made famous. His best-known compositions, "Ain't Misbehavin'" and "Honeysuckle Rose," were inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1984 and 1999. Waller's closest collaborator, Andy Razaf, described his partner as "the soul of melody ... a man who made the piano sing ... both big in body and in mind... known for his generosity ... a bubbling bundle of joy," according to a news release.
The production is directed and choreographed by Harry Bryce who has also directed at Sarasota's Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. The music drector is LaTerry Butler has worked on "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Florida Studio Theatre as well as the national and international tours.
Bryce and Butler direct an experienced five-member cast with a number of "Ain't Misbehavin'" credits on their resumes.
The cast includes Donald Frison, Brentney J., Illeana Kirven, Horace E. Smith III and Javisha Strong.
Frison, a native of Memphis, TN, has performed in "Ain't Misbehavin'" at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and elsewhere. Sarasota-based performer Strong brings experience with Waller's songs from playing the Nell Carter role at Manatee Players. According to a news release, reviewer Bill Oser said of her performance, "Ms. Strong's talents just explode in this production. It's in numbers like 'I've Got a Feeling I'm Falling,' 'Honeysuckle Rose,' 'Cash for Your Trash' and 'It's a Sin to Tell a Lie' where she owns the stage."
Bryce says, "As you enjoy the wonderful rhythms of Fats Waller's music we hope to give you a glimpse of the underbelly of the Harlem Nights where they originated," according to the news release.
