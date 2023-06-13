Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled the Earth when Jurassic Quest opens inside and outside at the Lee Civic Center June 16-18.

In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest’s classic experiences for the whole family include some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dinosaur skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities and more.


   
