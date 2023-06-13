The Jurassic Quest herd of animatronic dinosaurs — from the largest predators to playful baby dinos — are displayed in realistic scenes with some that move and roar, allowing guests to experience them as they were when they roamed Earth millions of years ago.
Jurassic Quest works in collaboration with leading paleontologists to ensure each dinosaur is painstakingly replicated in every detail, from coloration to teeth size, to textured skin, fur or feathers, drawing on the latest research about how we understand dinosaurs looked and moved.
PhotoS courtesy of Jurassic Quest
Photo courtesy of Jurassic Quest
Jurassic Quest includes Jurassic-themed rides and inflatables.
PhotoS courtesy of Jurassic Quest
In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest includes interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig.
Photo courtesy of Jurassic Quest
Families also have the unique opportunity to meet the babies, hatched only at Jurassic Quest: Cammie the Camarasaurus, Tyson the T-Rex and Trixie the Triceratops.
Walk through 165 million years of the Triassic, Jurassic and Cretaceous periods to learn about the creatures that ruled the Earth when Jurassic Quest opens inside and outside at the Lee Civic Center June 16-18.
In addition to life-like dinosaurs, Jurassic Quest’s classic experiences for the whole family include some of the largest rideable dinosaurs in North America, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a fossil dig and real fossils like T-Rex teeth, a triceratops horn and life-size dinosaur skull, a “Triceratots” soft play area for our littlest explorers, bounce houses and inflatable attractions, photo opportunities and more.
