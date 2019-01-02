Film fans, rejoice. There’s a new film series in town.
Just Reel Films, in coordination with The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee, is a new monthly film series that starts in January. The series is free, but audience members are encouraged to bring cans of food, toys and school supplies, which will be donated to such community organizations as All Faiths Food Bank, Toys for Tots, Food Bank of Manatee, and Title 1 schools. Films will be shown in different venues throughout the Sarasota-Manatee region, including libraries, churches, synagogues, and community centers.
There is a limit of two tickets per attendee and all attendees must RSVP at https://jfedsrq.org/reel19. For more information about Just Reel Films, contact Jeremy Lisitza at 941-343-2113 or jlisitza@jfedsrq.org.
Rosann Black, the chair of the Just Reel Films selection committee, says the films are all Jewish-themed. “Some are biographies of great entertainers who have given us moments of joy, laughter and creative inspiration,” she says. “Others are educational and will stimulate awareness of the history of the Holocaust and the emergence of the state of Israel. Others will touch on how racism and prejudice impact lives and communities.”
Black has chosen 13 films for the 2019 season.
The schedule includes nine of the films; four others are in the process of being scheduled.
