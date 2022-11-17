Kenny Loggins headlines Van Wezel Foundation Inspiration Gala

Celebrate the legacy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the future of the Sarasota Performing Arts Center at the Van Wezel Foundation’s 2023 Inspiration Gala featuring exceptional dining and internationally-renowned, Grammy-winning musician Kenny Loggins on March 10.
Loggins has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has won two Grammy Awards. His songs have left his musical imprint on “the soundtrack of our lives.” Over the last four decades, his chart-topping songs have included “This Is It,” “I’m Alright,” “Footloose," “Danger Zone” and many more.
In addition to his string of successful recordings, both solo and as a member of the famed duo Loggins & Messina, Loggins became the first major rock star to dedicate himself to recording music for children and families. His album Return to Pooh Corner remains the best-selling children’s album of the last 20 years. In 2016, he released his latest children’s project, the book "Footloose," inspired by his 1985 Oscar nominated and Grammy Award-winning “Song of the Year.”
In 2016, he was a recipient of the ASCAP Harry Chapin Humanitarian Award at the annual Chapin Awards hosted by WhyHunger. Later that year, The Guild of Music Supervisors honored the legendary singer, songwriter and guitarist with the organization’s first-ever Icon Award for his outstanding achievements in film, television and soundtracks. His gift for crafting deeply emotional music is unparalleled, and it's been a part of his life as long as he can remember. His generous support of countless local organizations has made a lasting impact on the causes that are close to his heart.
Through his work with Toys for Tots in Santa Barbara, Calif., Loggins helped launch Unity Shoppe in 1988. An expansion of the Council of Christmas Cheer which previously only existed during the holiday season, Unity Shoppe expanded the program to exist year-round so individuals could volunteer their services to help low-income families, children, the elderly, sick, and disabled in Santa Barbara County. Kenny regularly lends his musical talent and generous heart to support youth-based programs like Make a Wish, Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, and Little Kids Rock.
Kenny was honored with a Humanitarian of the Year Award from Little Kids Rock for his extensive commitment to children’s causes in 2016. In 2018, he helped re-open the original Notes for Notes (N4N) Studios at the Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara and United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, giving over 600 kids each year access to a world of musical expression where they can record music, learn to play an instrument, and form a band with their friends for free.
In February 2021, Kenny released “The Great Adventure," a new single that is set to be used as the theme song for San Diego Zoo Kids television network. The closed-circuit television adventure channel features programs produced primarily for medical facilities that serve pediatric patients and their families. The channel debuted at Rady Children’s Hospital in 2013 and offers family friendly, animal-oriented stories that are both entertaining and educational, supporting Kenny’s core belief that “every child should experience the healing power of music.”
On June 14, 2022, Hachette Books published "Still Alright," Loggins’ long-awaited memoir. In Still Alright, Loggins gives fans a candid and entertaining perspective on his life and career as one of the most noteworthy musicians of the 1970s and ’80s.
The Van Wezel Foundation Inspiration Gala raises funds to support arts education for the community.
