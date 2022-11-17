Kenny Loggins headlines Van Wezel Foundation Inspiration Gala

Celebrate the legacy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the future of the Sarasota Performing Arts Center at the Van Wezel Foundation’s 2023 Inspiration Gala featuring Kenny Loggins.

 Photo courtesy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall

Celebrate the legacy of the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall and the future of the Sarasota Performing Arts Center at the Van Wezel Foundation’s 2023 Inspiration Gala featuring exceptional dining and internationally-renowned, Grammy-winning musician Kenny Loggins on March 10.

Loggins has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide and has won two Grammy Awards. His songs have left his musical imprint on “the soundtrack of our lives.” Over the last four decades, his chart-topping songs have included “This Is It,” “I’m Alright,” “Footloose," “Danger Zone” and many more.  


