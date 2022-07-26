Key Chorale, under the baton of Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins, announces Season 38.
Sure to be a crowd pleaser full of dynamic collaborations with The Sarasota Ballet, The Venice Symphony, The Circus Arts Conservatory, Artist Series Concerts and Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium, the Chorale will also feature masterworks by Vaughan Williams, Verdi, Mozart, Faure, Whitacre and more.
The Chorale will once again present its signature one-of-a-kind programming including a "Celtic Celebration" featuring Foley’s All-Star Irish Band, their annual ballet collaboration exploring both the mystical and the royal, and a new "American Roots" show featuring the ear-pleasing harmonies of Crosby Stills & Nash, plus a spectacular season finale, "Grace The Spirit of Aretha" with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe. This high energy celebration of the “Queen of Soul” includes songs from the 1973 Grammy Award-Winning album Amazing Grace and her most famous R&B classics.
“This is a season full of adventure,” said Maestro Caulkins. “It is an opportunity to experience choral music in ways you might not expect as we explore Carnatic music from India, perform a rarely heard work by one of America’s greatest female black composers, enjoy some epic masterworks and even hum along with some of your favorite folk rock classics of Crosby Stills & Nash.”
Concerts at a glance
Sept. 24 – "Equinox: A Celtic Celebration" featuring Foley’s All-Star Irish Band
Oct. 2 - "Magnificent Markovs" – Artist Series Concerts Collaboration
Nov. 27 – "Mystics & Kings" with The Sarasota Ballet’s Studio Company and Trainees
Dec. 16-17 – "A Holiday Season Spectacular" with the Venice Symphony
Jan. 21-22 – "Miniature Masterpieces"
Feb. 3-4 – "Cinematic Romance," a collaboration with The Venice Symphony
Feb. 10-11 - "A Sea Symphony," Masterwork by Vaughan Williams
March 10-12 – "Cirque des Voix" with The Circus Arts Conservatory
April 22-23– American Roots: CSN Crosby, Stills & Nash Folk Rock featuring The Lubben Brothers
May 8 - "Grace The Spirit of Aretha" with Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe
May 15 – "Tomorrow’s Voices Today," High School Choral Festival
