Key Chorale presents 'A Sea Symphony'

“This symphony is one of the most dramatic and epic works in classical music,” said Maestro Joseph Caulkins. “The writing for chorus, orchestra and soloists is virtuosic, incredibly pictorial and the kind of music that makes the hair on your neck stand up and take notice.”

 Photo courtesy of the Key Chorale

The Key Chorale, guest artists Jamal Sarikoki, Suzanne Karpov and the Key Chorale orchestra will present “A Sea Symphony” Masterwork by Vaughan Williams at the Church of the Palms on Feb. 10-11. The chorus, orchestra and soloists will sing of ships and their captains, wind and waves, the voyage of every human soul and music so vivid you can almost taste the sea spray in the air.

