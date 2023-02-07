Key Chorale presents 'A Sea Symphony'

“This symphony is one of the most dramatic and epic works in classical music,” said Maestro Joseph Caulkins. “The writing for chorus, orchestra and soloists is virtuosic, incredibly pictorial and the kind of music that makes the hair on your neck stand up and take notice.”
The Key Chorale, guest artists Jamal Sarikoki, Suzanne Karpov and the Key Chorale orchestra will present “A Sea Symphony” Masterwork by Vaughan Williams at the Church of the Palms on Feb. 10-11. The chorus, orchestra and soloists will sing of ships and their captains, wind and waves, the voyage of every human soul and music so vivid you can almost taste the sea spray in the air.
“The opening of this symphony is one of the boldest and thrilling in the repertoire, said Maestro Caulkins. “It sets off a 70-minute saga that explores not just the sea, but our place within the world. In the third movement, Vaughan Williams finds ways to capture the sounds of the winds and waves in music that can be quite arresting. The other two movements contemplate the biggest questions of life. In the final measures we witness the ship of life slowly and calmly disappearing over the horizon into the unknown, into unchartered waters that is very effective and moving.”
Ticket buyers are welcome to join us for a special presentation titled “Sea Change” by Mote Marine President & CEO, Dr. Michael P. Crosby, one hour before each concert. Dr. Crosby will reflect on the importance of the sea as he shares Mote’s mission, its groundbreaking research, ocean conservation, education and plans for its exciting future with “Oceans for All.”
