Key Chorale’s annual luncheon supports education, community outreach

 Photo provided

Join Key Chorale at 11:30 a.m. Nov. 7 at the Sarasota Yacht Club, 1100 John Ringling Blvd., Sarasota, to celebrate the impact that choral music can have throughout life, from youth to adulthood, affecting our lives, careers and communities.

Co-Chairs Deborah Beacham and Marie Monsky invite you to attend this annual fundraiser. Guests will be welcomed with a performance by the Key Chorale Chamber Singers and the 2022-23 Student Scholars. There will also be special guest performance by violinist Daniel Jordan & friends.


