Key Chorale’s 34th season closes with the sixth annual presentation of “Tomorrow’s Voices Today,” a unique collaborative choral festival featuring Key Chorale and Sarasota County high school choir students at 7:30 p.m. May 3 at the Venice Performing Arts Center, 1 Indian Ave., Venice.
Each year, Maestro Caulkins inspires music making at the highest levels, planting seeds that will ripen throughout these students’ lives with an eclectic program from classics to contemporary. This year, the choirs from Pine View, Venice, and Booker high schools will join the voices of Key Chorale to create a festival chorus of over 200 voices.
Each high school choir will perform on its own, then join with Key Chorale to perform “Jubilate Deo” by Wolfgang Mozart; “Let Music Fill the Air” by Gwyneth Walker; “Please Stay” by Jake Runestad; and “Nda wana,” a traditional South African folksong. “Please Stay” is an anthem for hope – an attempt to destigmatize mental illness and challenge us to support those who are battling depression and thoughts of suicide.
You are not alone. We can make a difference. We can be the support system that saves a life. It was inspired by the 2016 campaign for World Suicide Prevention Day by the nonprofit organization “To Write Love on Her Arms,” a campaign which encouraged individuals battling depression to share their stories on Twitter using the hashtag #IKeptLiving. Runestad collected hundreds of these messages, which then inspired the text for “Please Stay.”
Led by directors Brittany Smith, Seth Gardner and Alexander Zickafoose, the choirs of Venice, Pine View and Booker high schools will perform some of their season favorites and perform with Key Chorale.
Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins said, “When I visit these schools I am consistently inspired by the quality of instructions and music-making in our schools. What I hope to impart is the great joy and reward that comes when we strive for great artistry.”
“Key Chorale’s support of our high schools’ choral programs and their students and teachers is wonderful and goes far beyond this one event,” said Angela Hartvigsen, Fine Arts Program Specialist, K-12, Manager, EdExploreSRQ.com, Sarasota County Schools. “Once a school’s chorus has made a connection to Key Chorale through the Tomorrow’s Voices Today concert, they continue to be supported by Maestro Caulkins’ visits to their classroom and, in some cases, additional performance opportunities within the community. We are so appreciative of this partnership.”
In order to make this concert collaboration accessible to all, Key Chorale has reduced the ticket price to $10 to allow the entire community to celebrate choral music together. “We want our community to be able to have a front row seat to experience first-hand why we think this outreach is so important to Key Chorale’s mission,” said Caulkins.
For more information call 941-921-4845 or visit keychorale.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.