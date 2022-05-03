Key Chorale’s 37th season closes with the 7th annual presentation of “Tomorrow’s Voices Today,” a unique collaborative choral festival featuring Key Chorale and Sarasota County high school choir students.
Each year, Maestro Caulkins inspires music making at the highest levels, planting seeds that will ripen throughout these students’ lives with an eclectic program from classics to contemporary. This year, the choirs from Riverview High School, Sarasota High School and Booker High School will join the voices of Key Chorale to create a festival chorus of over 200 voices of all ages.
Each high school choir will perform on their own and then join with Key Chorale to perform "Soon We Will Be Done" by Kyle Pederson, "In Remembrance" by Jeffery L. Ames and "O! What a Beautiful City" by Shawn Kirchner.
Led by directors David and Whitney Verdoni, Kirby Sanders and Alexander Zickafoose, the choirs of Riverview, Sarasota and Booker High Schools will perform some of their favorites from this season as well as performing with Key Chorale.
As Artistic Director Joseph Caulkins states, “When I visit these schools I am consistently inspired by the quality of instructions and music-making in our schools. What I hope to impart is the great joy and reward that comes when we strive for great artistry.”
“Key Chorale’s support of our high schools’ choral programs and their students and teachers is wonderful and goes far beyond this one event. Once a school’s chorus has made a connection to Key Chorale through the 'Tomorrow’s Voices Today' concert, they continue to be supported by Maestro Caulkins’ visits to their classroom and, in some cases, additional performance opportunities within the community. We are so appreciative of this partnership,” said Angela Hartvigsen, fine arts program specialist, K-12, manager, EdExploreSRQ.com, Sarasota County Schools.
In order to make the “Tomorrow’s Voices Today” concert collaboration accessible to all, Key Chorale has reduced the ticket price to $10 to allow the entire community to celebrate choral music together. “We want our community to be able to have a front row seat to experience first-hand why we think this outreach is so important to Key Chorale’s mission,” said Caulkins.
