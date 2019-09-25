It isn’t every day that you’ll meet three generations of a family that still actively works their 40-year-old business, but you can at the Fishermen’s Village docks of King Fisher Fleet.
Helen Marie Cernoch, now a sprightly 80; her son, Capt. Ralph Allen; and granddaughter Elissa Allen Banks, 31, are co-owners of the seven-boat fleet. They’ve just christened and launched a new tour boat—the Helen M, named after the fleet’s matriarch.
“From what we started with, I never could have anticipated what we have now,” said Helen.
After vacationing and fishing in Punta Gorda Isles before that was a thing, Bob and Helen Allen moved there from Kansas City. Former lake dwellers, they’d always boated and loved the outdoors. So, when they made the move in 1975, Bob became a commercial offshore grouper fisherman.
A few years later, King Fisher Fleet was conceived at a tennis match, where Helen first met Jean Donelson. She remembers Jean’s husband, Fishermen’s Village founder F. M. “Don” Donelson, bemoaning the fact that his brand-new resort had so little traffic. There wasn’t much to do in Punta Gorda back then.
Over lunch, Don ventured, “If you were to put a boat in here, that would give people something to do at Fishermen’s Village.”
In return, he offered Capt. Bob a free slip if he’d operate charters there.
The captain started a fishing guide service with a single 23-foot outboard, the King Fisher. The business grew as more and more people asked him, “We’d like to go out but we don’t care about fishing. We’d like to see pelicans and dolphins. Can you find any?”
Turns out Capt. Bob could do that.
King Fisher Fleet’s tour boats began with a first commercial passenger vessel in 1982. The Island Princess carried 49 people, compared with the new Helen M’s 144 and the Charlotte Lady’s 127.
“Over the years, there have been many boats and many improvements,” said general manager Elissa. “We keep getting better and better.”
Her father, Ralph Allen, graduated from Charlotte High School in 1977.
“The only trouble he ever got into,” said his mom, “always had something to do with a boat.”
“As far as you know, yeah,” said the captain under his breath.
Capt. Ralph Allen started working for King Fisher as a fishing guide and tour boat captain around 1985, taking over the business in the early 1990s when his father retired.
“The first thing I did when I took over was probably the smartest thing I’ve ever done — nothing,” said Capt. Ralph. “I understood that Dad was an accomplished and successful businessman with a good track record, so I didn’t change anything for a while. I just came in and started running boats and learning the operation from a low level.
“Then we grew to sell more tickets by adding larger, newer boats; streamlining the reservation process; establishing more formal boarding procedures to handle larger groups; expanding our marketing reach.
“But when Elissa came back into the business with her business degree seven years ago, we were still making all our reservations by hand on pieces of paper and notebooks.”
“My grandmother did the books with lined steno pads, rulers and adding-machine tape,” said Elissa. “But our business had grown so much that it was time for a more sophisticated system to bring our company into the 21st century.”
“We’ve had every possible kind of wedding on board, from the bride in a traditional train and high-heeled shoes to blue jeans, barefoot,” said Helen.
But, added Elissa, “Our most popular charter is sunset cocktail cruises with appetizers. We’ve also done catered dinners with white linen tablecloths and crystal.”
When the Island Star retires, King Fisher will again be a seven-boat fleet: a 32-foot fishing boat, four skiffs for light-tackle fishing on the harbor and two tour boats that can travel as far as 25 miles to and from Cabbage Key on a full-day trip.
The Helen M arrived from Scarano Boat Building in late June and had her maiden voyage on Aug. 19 — the first new King Fisher lady to sail since 2016’s launch of the Charlotte Lady, also made by Scarano.
Stepping aboard, the first things you notice are the gleam of cherrywood paneling and a fresh, new smell.
“It’s that new-car smell,” said Capt. Ralph.
“It doesn’t smell like Cayo Costa sand or tourists’ sunscreen … yet,” quipped Elissa.
The Helen M has several improvements built in, besides the same full-liquor bar the Charlotte Lady has. The top deck and stairs have ambient floor lighting, there are drains in the heads for hosing down, and both port and starboard controls in the helm facilitate docking.
Looking toward the future, he said, “The new owners of Fishermen’s Village have already invested a lot of money in this property. Soon there’ll be 47 renovated condos upstairs, more restaurants and retail, all generating even more traffic in this destination.
“More people at Fishermen’s Village? That’s a good thing. A rising tide lifts all boats.”
