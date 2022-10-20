'Kinky Boots' at Venice Theatre will go on, albeit more than a year later than expected

Venice Theatre's area premiere of the hit musical "Kinky Boots," originally scheduled to open Oct. 21 will now take place Jan. 12-Feb. 11, 2024.

When Venice Theatre's main stage and fly loft were severely damaged by the winds and rain of Hurricane Ian, the cast of the hit musical "Kinky Boots" was in the middle of rehearsals, getting ready to open the show on Oct. 21.

Director/Choreographer Brad Wages had made it through most of the big numbers; Music Director Michelle Kasanofsky had taught all of the songs; Tim Wisgerhof had completed the scenic design which was being built by volunteers. 16-foot tall, sparkly, red high-heeled boots were taking up space in the scene shop. The show was on target to open in just a few weeks. Hoping to present the show as planned, theater leadership worked hard to find a performance space for November, but after negotiations with a few different venues, it became clear that the alternative locations were either too small or already booked.

