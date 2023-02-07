Kip Sweeny channels the spirit of Garth Brooks like no other

Together, Garth Brooks and Shania Twain have sold more than 250 million albums worldwide, and both of them made the Top 100 Tours of All Time.
Brooks alone is the top-selling country artist of all time, outselling even Elvis Presley. Twain is the top-selling female country artist.
They both dominate every stage they step onto, with genre-crossing styles that reinvented country and thrust it into the rock arena.
That they’ve never performed onstage together is practically a sin, but one for which Gulf Theater will atone with “The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute,” joined by special guest Simply Shania.
You’ll hear crowd favorite hits like “Friends in Low Places,” “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” “Thunder Rolls” and “You’re Still the One.”
Showman Kip Sweeny was born deaf, which would give him an unusual gift for mimicry.
Today, he tributes several artists but channels the spirit of a 1990s Garth Brooks like no other. When Brooks recently canceled a Tampa show, the venue brought Sweeny in to sing, high-five the crowd and keep the fans happy.
Valerie Hnasko as Simply Shania not only captures the vocal style of the “Queen of Country Pop,” but also duplicates her costumes down to the stitch. Shania Twain herself was so impressed when she saw Hnasko in the audience, still in costume, that she invited her side by side on stage during her “Still the One” Las Vegas show.
Hnasko looks so much like Twain that she’s paid tribute only to her for more than 20 years. She said she feels especially honored now that Twain is experiencing a comeback and promoting a new album, “Queen of Me.”
