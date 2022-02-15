It's a special thing when one of the muses takes favor with you, when all your senses and sensibility are attuned to a creative pursuit.
To have two muses vying for your attention, that's a rare honor.
To look at Kitt Moran's paintings, it would be easy to believe she's been a student and practitioner of the art all her life. You can look at the several of them at Sea Grape Gallery in Punta Gorda, where Moran is a member and one of the featured arts of the month.
Moran's paintings have won numerous juried-exhibition awards and garnered innumerable words of praise, in part for her brushwork, but mostly for their energy in her imagery, for her ability to convey the inner life in her subjects. She is adept at capturing an emotional moment, large or small, and conveying it clearly and honestly.
“I get very emotional when I paint portraits,” Moran said. “I fall in love with the people I paint.”
What really has her feeling emotional these days, maybe even more than being a featured artist at Sea Grape Gallery is the news that she and five of her fellow Sea Grape Gallery artists have been selected to take part in the 13th biennial National Art Exhibition at the Visual Art Center in Punta Gorda.
This is one of the nation's most prestigious juried exhibitions of two-dimensional media. To have six gallery members all get in is amazing, Moran said. For the gallery and for her personally, it's already quite an honor.
It's hard to believe painting is her Act II art, something she started after retiring from New Jersey 17 years ago. She recalls how in 2007, while on her way to a Christmas Party, her husband asked her what she wanted for Christmas and without thinking she answered “painting lessons.”
“It never occurred to me to paint until we got to Florida,” she said, although there had been many thoughtful moments over the years leading up to that moment. Moran is the sort of person who doesn't resist being moved to tears when a creative work earns it. She has several recollections if moments like that in art galleries. She developed a special fondness for impressionism.
Clearly, the muse of painting had been flirting with her all along. But most of her life, Moran had been in tune with Uterpe, the muse of music.
“I’ve been singing since I was 3,” Moran said. She was serious enough and talented enough to turn it into a career that eventually led to her to work for Merv Griffin.
Griffin may be remembered as a talk show host or as the media mogul who, among other things, gave us “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy!” Before any of that, Griffin started as a singer. “Merv totally respected musicians,” Moran said. Being in his sphere was a great opportunity. Moran sang at Griffin's nightclub and recorded with him and other singing stars.
Moran recalled a time when she went to see Rosemary Clooney perform live. Clooney blew her away – and moved her to tears – and so when a friend told her they could go backstage and meet her, Moran balked, for fear of being a “blubbering mess” in front of the star.
Later, she told Griffin about the incident. A short time later, Griffin told her he was putting together a show and he wanted her to be in it
Oh, and guess who her costar was going to be. Moran and Clooney became fast friends.
When Moran took up painting, she dove into it with all she had. Singing kind of fell by the wayside for a little while. But all along, even though the two disciplines seem to be completely different, she drew parallels between them.
Her art teacher was into realism, while she was still fond of partial to impressionists, “so he would send me links to artists that he thought I might like. Sometimes he would have me copy stuff. So that’s how I learned. It was just like singing.”
When she was a kid, she was a fan of Nancy Wilson and of Shirley Bassey. She liked their energy. studied them, tried to pick up off their styles, but she was never going to sound like either of them. With practice her own style evolved.
When Moran talks about the two disciplines, it sounds a though she experiences something just short of synesthesia, the condition where people experience a cross-wiring of senses, they hear colors or taste sounds. When she sings, she thinks of finding the notes, the phrasing, and how it's as almost like controlling a paintbrush.
“When you sing a song, it’s like telling a story,” Moran said. “But you can’t blast it all out. You have to know what the focus is, you have to know when to pull back. Then the thing you want to say, you want to make sure it’s clean and focused. There are arcs and focal points.”
With paintings there are also focal points and arcs. What does she want the eye to focus on? Where should he lines be clear and crisp, and where should the ficus be softer?
Singing is a very outward activity, Moran said. “In singing, I wanted to move people. I may never have had that experience [being depicted in the song], but I can feel what it would be like. And when I feel something singing, they feel it.”
Painting is an inward experience, Moran said. It's tapping into the inner life of the subject, empathizing, and letting that guide your technical ability.
Moran has both in her life. That's a balanced diet of creative expression, which is the key to a healthy spirit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.