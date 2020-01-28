“I AM . . . I SAID,” a Neil Diamond tribute show premieres at The William H. Wakeman Theater at the Cultural Center of Charlotte County in Port Charlotte on Jan. 31.
Known for his heartfelt delivery and engaging vocals, Charlie Lask debuts “I AM . . . I SAID” in Port Charlotte after a season touring throughout New England. Lask delivers Diamond’s classic hits with zeal and style.
Enjoy Neil Diamond’s greatest songs including “Sweet Caroline,” “Brother Love,” “Cherry, Cherry,” “I Am . . . I Said,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “Kentucky Woman,” “Solitary Man,” “Holly Holy,” “Forever in Blue Jeans,” “Play Me” and many more.
Jimmy Mazz begins the evening with tunes from a variety of genres including “This Magic Moment,” “Runaround Sue,” “Brandy,” “My Girl,” “Ring Of Fire,” “Country Roads,” “You’ve Lost That Lovin’ Feelin’,” “Pretty Woman,” “Runaway,” “How Long Has This Been Going On” plus hits from The Beatles, The Monkees, The Beach Boys and more.
Cultural Center favorite Jimmy Mazz opens the show with a selection of audience favorites. Currently on his winter tour throughout Florida, Mazz returns from headliner performances at The Superstar Theater at the Resorts Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City.
