"La Traviata" Verdi’s tragic masterpiece

Gulfshore Opera is gearing up for its formal production of “La Traviata,” it will run March 30 at the William H. Wakeman, III Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
The story of a tragic love between the Parisian courtesan, Violetta, and her young and naive suitor, Alfredo Germont, is played out against the hypocrisy of upper-class fashionable society. This traditional production, set in 1860 France is directed by company founder, Steffanie Pearce who performed the role of Violetta internationally.
The set, designed by Ardean Landuis, features grand archways, rich drapery and the classic chandelier.
Costumes designed by the Gulfshore Opera costume team include many hoop skirt ball gowns. This most beloved Verdi opera with full orchestra and chorus provides plenty of opportunity for passionate and very famous melodies. Projected translations will be displayed. Tickets starting at $35.
The tragic heroine will be performed by beautiful young Maria Valdes, a soprano who recently completed the prestigous Adler Fellow at the San Francisco Opera. While there, she performed Musetta in La Boheme, Suzanna in Marriage of Figaro and Gilda in Rigoletto with San Francisco Opera. She also recently covered the roles of Juliette and Gilda at Lyric Opera Chicago. Jason Victor Serinus, San Francisco Classical Voice quotes, “Valdes seems on her way to that otherworldly realm of stardom. Her voice is uncommonly beautiful as well as steady and sure.”
For tickets, visit www.gulfshoreopera.org or call 239-529-3925.
