'Ladies Foursome' tees off

The new year at Charlotte Players begins on Jan. 5, when “The Ladies Foursome” opens at the Langdon Playhouse for a 12-show run. A fast-paced, funny and heartwarming story of friendship, the play follows four women playing a round of golf in honor of their late friend Catherine.
The day after Catherine’s funeral, Margot, Tate and Connie gather for a round of golf in honor of their recently departed fourth. They are joined by Cory, an old friend of Catherine’s they’ve never met. Over the course of 18 holes, the women discuss love, sex, and children, sharing secrets and confessions along the way.
Director Jenny Depew said each actor in the four-member cast has embraced their character. Kyle Marie is Tate, Laurie Pickett plays Connie, Charlene Kircher is Margot and Susan Barth plays Dory.
Depew also praised author Norm Foster, Canada’s most-produced playwright. “The Ladies Foursome” premiered at the Morrisburg Theatre in Montreal, Canada, in 2014 and received glowing reviews there and elsewhere.
“I asked to direct ‘The Ladies Foursome’ because of the script,” Depew said. “It is especially good writing, showing the connections between these four ladies and the trials and tribulations they and a lot of other women go through.
“I believe the audiences will come away smiling and connecting to these ladies,” she added. “There may even be a tear or two. I hope they will all tell their friends to come see it too.”
Performances will be held Jan. 5-20 at the Langdon Playhouse, the Charlotte Players’ black box theater located inside the Community Theater Center, 1182 Market St., Port Charlotte. Wednesday through Saturday evening shows start at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinees are at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults, $10 for students, and may be ordered at the Charlotte Players website at www.charlotteplayers.org or by calling 941-255-1022. The preview show on Jan. 5, is sold out, so reservations are recommended.
Celebrating its 58th anniversary in 2018, Charlotte Players is a nonprofit organization dedicated to continuing a rich tradition of providing and promoting professional theater arts through the avenues of educational programs and entertainment productions that enrich the community in Charlotte County and Southwest Florida.
For more information, visit www.charlotte players.org.
