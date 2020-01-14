“Where were you when you first heard this tune?”
That’s what Myles Savage, one of the Last Original Stars, asks fans before they break into Motown, rhythm and blues, and soul classics like “Shout,” “Under the Boardwalk,” “My Girl,” “Stand By Me” among others.
The Last Original Stars quartet is made up of veteran performers from bands like The Temptations, The Drifters, The Coasters and The Platters.
They all have kept the music alive for 50 or more years on Las Vegas stages and now they are bringing the soul, the style, the dancing and the music of classic Motown to Southwest Florida.
The Last Original Stars are bringing their “Motown Salute” to the Venice Community Center on Jan. 21.
Ramon Noble (The Drifters), Early Clover (The Coasters), Marice “David Ruffin” Jones (Richard Street’s Temptations), join Savage (The Platters) to bring fans back to the golden age of soul music and rhythm and blues.
“This is one of the most exhilarating experiences that I’ve had in my entire life,” Savage said.
“I love singing this music. We still love bringing that wonderful music to people that really is a poetry in motion.”
Savage said the four members came together after a long tenure in Las Vegas where they each performed separately as members of the four bands.
Every show they do, then and now, is about reliving memories and creating new ones.
“We all (us and our audience) live our youth all over again and we just have a grand time,” Savage said. “People come dressed up in period clothes to our shows — they come dressed up in bobby socks and pompom dresses and it is just a ball.”
Be warned: audience participation is encouraged.
“When I first come out on stage, we do ‘With This Ring’ (I will always love you), which was a big Platters hit back in 1966 and I go right into the audience and I ask a lovely couple to come on up and join me because we are going back to prom night,” Savage said.
“We get a lovely couple up there and we count ‘1, 2, 3,’ and we’re off to “Only You” and they start dancing and everybody else joins in and everyone is standing up in the whole auditorium and we’re only on the second song … it’s prom night all over again and we’re just having a good time, man, and it’s all about bringing back wonderful memories and making new memories on the night of the concert.”
Through the decades, having fun and keeping the music alive remain the most important parts for Savage and his bandmates.
“This band is a wonderful tribute. It’s the music. The songs are sacred. We would never change the songs just like we would never change the memories.”
The live shows aren’t just for the music fans who might have experienced Motown first-hand, newer generations are showing up to the Last Original Stars performances, too.
“I think it is important to bring this music into the 21st century because believe it or not a lot of younger people do come to our concerts.” Savage said. “When the younger people come, and they are in their 20s, they have a good time because they see that the show is not just the old songs from the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, it’s about the performance too.”
Savage said they love performing in the Sunshine State and are looking forward to their upcoming tour in the Southwest Florida area.
“Happiness and music ... it really is healing,” Savage said. “A smile can do a lot for healing the body, the mind, the soul and the spirit. You go away from our concert and you feel good.”
Savage said every performance builds and builds, culminating with the classic rhythm and blues anthem, “Shout.”
“I’ve seen people jump out of their seats, throw their hands up, and kick their legs back ... the music is healing,” Savage said. “Folks come up to me after the show and say, ‘Oh, you made me feel like I was 16 years old again, That’s one of the best compliments. These are healthy, wholesome songs.”
