LaTraia Savage’s parents fell in love, married and gave birth to her while they were singers in a Memphis R&B group called The Right Combination.
It turned out to be exactly that. Savage says she’s been singing practically since birth, with audiences telling her all along about the famous people she reminded them of.
Performing as LaTraia Savage & The Allstarz, she channels Tina Turner, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin and even Michael Jackson.
But her 90-minute Gulf Theater twin tribute will focus on the glittery glamor of the 1970s’ and 1980s’ two top pop divas: Whitney Houston and Donna Summer.
Asked what a diva is, Savage said, “A diva is an elegant, divine woman who represents womanhood well.”
“Whitney Houston and Donna Summer were both very elegant women, each strong in her own right,” she continued. “I appreciate their art of making you feel emotions through a song. They both did it totally differently but effectively.”
Portraying Houston, Savage moves through a cavalcade of hits, from chart-topping ballads like “I Will Always Love You” and “Greatest Love of All” to the dance hit “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and selections from the best-selling soundtrack to 1992’s “The Bodyguard.”
As Summer, Savage reminds us who ruled the charts from the heady disco dance era of 1976 all the way to 1982. No act had more Top 10 singles during that time.
The Queen of Disco got us out on the dance floor, under the glitter ball, with unforgettable
classics like “On the Radio,” “Hot Stuff” and, from the soundtrack of 1978’s “Thank God It’s Friday,” the show-stopping “Last Dance.”
But Summer also broke away from her early sensuality to pitch the feisty feminist anthem “She Works Hard for the Money.”
Savage channels the look, style, grace and powerful vocals of both legendary artists, who ruled different eras but passed away in the same year: 2012.
She remembers the day Houston died.
“That was hard, so heartbreaking,” she said. “I cried like a baby. But to be able to pay homage to both of them elevates me to a place I can’t describe.”
