Lemon Bay Playhouse is proud to present our “Laugh Out Loud Experience” starring Mike Rivera on Jan. 11.
Rivera will appear on the Lemon Bay Playhouse stage with special guest, Shenna Reagan. Rivera was a judge on “America’s Most Hilarious Teacher” on ABC’s “The View.” He’s appeared multiple times on HBO and Showtime TV networks.
From San Francisco, he is a multi-talented person who can do impressions, tell jokes or just be funny. For years, Rivera has successfully toured the United States, Europe and the Caribbean. He’s a versatile performer who brings high energy with an impeccable sense of humor for one knock-out show.
