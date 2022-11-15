Laugh with the jesters at the 'Clowning Around Comedy Show'

The "Clowning Around Comedy Show" is a comedy circus where a carousel of Florida Comedy Network clowns invade Lemon Bay Playhouse on Nov. 19.
This latest Florida Comedy Network production features regional and national stand-ups and an original skit by local actress Judy Tilley.
Al Ernst, the only Carnival Cruise Line "Entertainer of the Year" who is also a former pro wrestler, headlines. Ernst has performed around the world in clubs, churches, corporate events, and community centers. He’s featured on the Sirius/XM comedy channel and appears in the third season of Apple TV's “Ted Lasso” and an upcoming Hulu stand-up special.
An ENT physician by day and the "Comic Doc" at night, Vien Phommachanh, M.D., has been featured in "The Clean Comedy Challenge," "The World Series of Comedy" and recently performed at Atlantis Casino in the Bahamas.
Host and show producer, Kathy McSteen says, “Vien can help during the day if you have an ear infection, runny nose or sore throat — but after shows, medical advice is given for his amusement only.”
After retiring from the New York Police Department in 2007, Gina Scarda tried something a lot scarier — stand-up comedy and acting. After winning “Long Island’s Funniest” in 2008, she toured with “The Italian Chicks” and recently starred in Lemon Bay Playhouse’s “Savannah Sipping Society.”
There’s always a surprise or two in these adult, clean shows.
“All we want to do is have the audience leave happier than when they sat down. I think these jesters are going to do just that," says McSteen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.