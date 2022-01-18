When guest conductor Laura Jackson leads Southwest Florida Symphony's “Masterworks 2” concert Jan. 22, it will be a noteworthy part of the symphony's Diamond Jubilee Season, as it will be the first time a female conductor has taken the rostrum at a SWFLSO performance.
The symphony is marking the occasion as noteworthy — significant, though it shouldn't overshadow the event itself.
Jackson shares the symphony's measured acknowledgment of the moment.
“It's an honor to be the one breaking that ground,” Jackson said by phone from Reno, Nevada, where she has served for over 10 years as music director of the Reno Philharmonic. Actually, breaking such ground is familiar territory for her. She's been a first-female conductor “many, many, many, many, many” times in her career, she said. The fact that it's being treated as noteworthy rather than as some watershed moment is in itself a sign of progress.
“I have seen a huge change, certainly in the last 10 years, but even more so in the last five years,” Jackson said. “For most of my career I have known the other four or five women who were doing what I was doing. Now there are these fabulously talented young women everywhere and it's so exciting to see.”
But all that falls to the periphery of the occasion as Jackson's focus is on the performance. Being a guest conductor is also nothing new to her. Her baton has led her to orchestras all over the U.S. and as far as Algeria and China, France and The Philippines.
“It's always exciting to guest conduct,” Jackson said, “and to meet a new orchestra is sort of like a blind date.”
Chemistry accounts a lot toward whether a conductor and orchestra make it a night to remember. But, Jackson said, a big part of it is a matter of professionalism by all involved. The process of preparation when you come in as a guest conductor is not all that different than if you are established with an orchestra, she said.
“Any professional orchestra will gather a few of days before the concert and have an intense rehearsal schedule, maybe four days” Jackson said. “Professionals bring so much to that first rehearsal. They're not showing up looking at something for the first time.”
With musicians who know their parts, Jackson said, her job as a conductor is that of an interpreter. Hse asks herself, “What is the composer getting at? What were they aiming for when they wrote this music? And what are the composer's priorities when I bring this piece to life?”
Jackson is grateful Southwest Florida Symphony worked with her in picking a program for the Masterworks 2 concert.
“It's kind of a drag when you are asked to come in and conduct music you are ho-hum about or don't really know,” Jackson said. “There's always a give and take, there's always a conversation. But they were very gracious allowing me the chance to bring in pieces that I feel strongly about, that I feel have something to do with my personality as a musician.”
The program will open with Jimmy López Bellido's “Fiesta!” That will be followed by Joseph Haydn's Cello Concerto No. 1 in C Major, Hob, and conclude with Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2 in D Major, OP 43.
Possibly the musician with whom Jackson will be most familiar is the guest soloist, cellist Julian Schwarz.
“He is a real virtuoso cellist,” Jackson said. “He has a vibrancy. He’s a loving guy.”
Schwarz, 30, made his concerto debut at the age of 11 with the Seattle Symphony. Since then he has entertained audiences around the world as a chamber musician and soloist across America and around the world. Schwarz is also a dedicated music teacher. He is on the staff at Shenandoah University in Virginia and New York University, and every summer at the Eastern Music Festival in Greensboro, N.C.
For Jackson, this is more than another guest conducting job. The Southwest Florida Symphony is in the process of finding a new musical director. This season's Masterworks series amounts to an audition process for Jackson and her fellow guest conductors.
“I'm definitely seeing this as more than just a concert,” she said. “I'm so honored to be one of the finalists. Hopefully it will launch a new, lasting relationship.”
Of course, there is more to being a music director than what happens in the concert hall. To a large extent, the music director is the face and identity of the orchestra. It's an aspect of the job with which Jackson is familiar and comfortable.
“I'm used to being really in the community as a music director, that's my style,” she said. “I love interacting with people and building friendships. And I love talking about the music that I am so passionate about.”
She and the community will get that chance to meet and mingle at three preconcert events. The first will be a meet and greet, hosted by the Symphony Society at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Artistic and Operations Center at Bell Tower. Tickets are $52.
Also, anyone with a ticket to the concert is eligible to sit in on a lecture and Q&A with Jackson one hour before the concert.
To find out more about all these preconcert events, visit www.swflso.org.
