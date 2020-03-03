Leader of Tommy Dorsey Orchestra returns with a tribute to The Big Band Generation

Terry Myers, currently the leader of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, will return to the Venice Performing Arts Center for a third season on March 8.
This new performance, “A Tribute to The Big Band Generation,” is being developed for VIPA’s audience and will feature music by Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Artie Shaw, Les Brown, Harry James, Lionel Hampton, Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Woody Herman, Charlie Spivak and more. The band has been featured at nearly all of the main concert halls in Florida including The Naples Philharmonic Center For The Arts, The Van Wezel Center, The Kravis Center as well as Busch Gardens.
“Terry Myers is undoubtedly one of the best all-around reed players in the country today.” So said Buddy Morrow, former leader of the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra and one of the great musicians and band leaders who was there for the early stages of the big band era. “His versatility and expertise on the clarinet and saxophone are a treat to the ears.”
When Terry decided to move to Florida, he quickly became one of the most in-demand musicians in the state. He was a bandleader at Disney World’s Epcot Center for four years and, for a time, led the band at Rosie O’Grady’s, which was part of the popular Church Street Station entertainment complex in downtown Orlando.
Now featured with the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra, Myers is an exceedingly charming host who puts the audience at ease and then wows them with his and the rest of the orchestra’s musical presentation.
