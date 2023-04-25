The 26th annual Tree Fair sponsored by People for Trees will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 29 at the City Center Green in North Port, 4970 City Hall Blvd., in partnership with the city of North Port.

“Hundreds of native trees will be for sale in 3- or 7-gallon containers, for $15-$25,” said Alice White, founder of People for Trees. “Selections available include sweetgum (no spiky seed pods), elm, bald cypress, longleaf pine, slash pine, southern red cedar, dahoon holly, pignut hickory, red maple and sugarberry. A limited supply of Walter’s viburnum, a native shrub, will also be available.”


   
