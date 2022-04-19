Enhancing your landscape by buying a tree is a choice you live with for years to come.
Alice White was up for that kind of commitment when the nonprofit organization she founded, People for Trees, decided to start an annual tree festival in North Port to encourage the planting of young trees to partially compensate for the trees being lost to rapid development.
A lot of the trees sold at that first festival are thriving and continuing to grow, and so is the event. The 24th edition of People for Trees' Tree Fair will take place April 30 at the North Port City Center green.
“I'm proud to say it's the longest running event in North Port put on by the same group,” White said. And with consistent care and nurturing, the fair has grown. In recent years they've started the fair with about 800 trees, White said, “and last year I think I went home with about 20.”
“That's what I'm proud of. All those trees went into the ground.”
Even if one in five don't survive, she said — that's a realistic expectation for planted, well-tended trees — that means more than 500 trees have been added to the local canopy.
This year, they plan to have that many trees again, although unlike in previous years some of the trees will be in the 3-gallon pots fair-goers are used to seeing, while others will be in 7-gallon pots. Like almost everything else these days, White said. it's a matter of supply issues.
The 3-gallon trees will sell for $15, with the 7-gallon pots going for $25.
“It's still a good price,” she said. “You can't buy a tree anyplace at those prices. Our goal is not to make money, it's to get a few hundred more trees planted.
As always, there will be several species available among this year's 800, and they will all be native species. But don't expect to pick up an oak.
“We want people to know about the other native trees that Florida has,” White said. “Prior to doing this people only planted oaks. That was it. All they knew was the live oak tree.”
Oaks have been overused, White said, and they aren't even a good choice for a lot of areas, especially in developed neighborhoods.
“We're going to have our sweetgums,” White said. They're popular trees that the group has used in many tree-planting projects in North Port.
They'll also have some bald cypress trees. These are also known as the “tree of the swamp,” White said, because they grow in wet areas, although it isn't a necessity. And there will be longleaf and slash pines, White said, two breeds that are often cleared out in the name of development.
Another popular choice for homeowners is the Dahoon holly, White said. It's an evergreen with red berries that only gets to be about 20 feet tall. And there will be pig nut hickory tree. “It's a native tree and most people have never heard of it,” White said. When mature, it will produce a nut that when cut in half looks like a pig snout.
For people who want a big tree, they will have a few sycamores. “We offer it, because we have people who have acreage,” White said. But they always let people know when they show interest that this is the largest broadleaf tree in North America. “This is not a tree people should be planting in the quarter-acre lot in the backyard,” she said.
One that is popular in subdivision backyards is the southern red cedar, known as the “Florida Christmas tree,” White said. With their dense branches that go all the way to the ground, they're a popular choice for people who want to create a treeline around the edge of their property.
Last year, they had 100 of these, White said, “and they were gone in 20 minutes.”
As much as the main purpose of the fair is to get roots in the ground, it isn't designed for people to drive up, buy a tree, load it up and go. The event is meant to be a casual and fun family activity, set up in the city center green, not coincidentally surrounded by trees.
“The event is all about the trees,” White said, “for people to understand about our native trees, to learn about them, to know how to plant them, what these trees will do.”
For people who aren't familiar with trees, it's impossible to look at a sapling and have any idea what it's going to look like or how big it will be when it matures. So the group sets up large posters near each breed.
Also, White said, “I do what is called walk and talks,” guided tours in which she'll talk about each kind of tree. There is also a table set up called “Ask the Arborist” where people can get answers to their questions about planting and caring for trees.
Another favorite feature of the tree fair is where kids can take the “Tree Pledge,” in which they promise to do what they need to to take care of a small sapling they get to take home with them.
Other groups will be on hand, including The Peace River Wildlife Center and the North Port Conservancy Group, to share information about what they do.
There will also be music by Ron Dropik on acoustic guitar, food trucks, vendors, exhibitors and various nonprofit groups will be under the shade of the oaks on the green.
