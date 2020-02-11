The Punta Gorda Symphony continues its annual luncheon-lecture series Medical Grand Rounds with the Feb. 22 lecture “Fostering Creativity in Later Life Using Artistic Approaches.” Guest speaker Madeleine Hackney, Ph.D. will present this fascinating lecture, which is designed to intrigue a diverse audience: those who work in the medical field, arts lovers and the inquisitive layperson alike.
Founded and developed by local neurologist Dr. Ramon A. Gil, Medical Grand Rounds is an innovative lecture series on the intersection of medicine and music, held as a luncheon to benefit the Punta Gorda Symphony, and is sponsored in part by local doctors, medical practices and the medical industry.
Hackney aims to optimize physical rehabilitative strategies, in terms of movement pattern and timing, dosage, duration, intensity, and the role of a partner to enhance balance, mobility, and quality of life for older adults with movement disorders. She believes a better understanding of neural mechanisms underlying rehabilitative strategies will further these goals. Dr. Hackney holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance Performance from New York University, Tisch School of the Arts, and a Ph.D. in Movement Science from Washington University in St. Louis. She is a Research Health Scientist at the Atlanta VA Center for Visual and Neurocognitive Rehabilitation and Associate professor of Medicine, in the division of General Medicine and Geriatrics, Department of Medicine, Emory School of Medicine. Her research has received media coverage in the New York Times, Scientific American, the Atlanta Journal Constitution, National Public Radio and in Musicophilia by Oliver Sachs. Dr. Hackney has presented her work about exercise and dance for those with Parkinson’s Disease and older adults internationally, including at the Karolinska Institute Nobel Forum in Tel Aviv, Hong Kong and Kyoto, Japan.
Medical Grand Rounds lectures now receive a one-hour CME accreditation for medical professionals and are presented in cooperation with Charlotte County Medical Society.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.