'Legends Live On Tour' hosted by Jimmy Mazz

Enjoy an evening of your favorite entertainers. You’ll be astounded by their visual likeness to the original artist, and their uncanny spot-on voices of these iconic entertainers. Jimmy Mazz, international touring impressionists hosts this spectacular show that features Rod Stewart, Frank Sinatra, Neil Diamond with special appearances by Elvis Presley, Dean Martin, Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and many more at the ultimate “Legends Live On Tour” at 7 p.m. on Jan. 31 at the William H. Wakeman, III, Cultural Center Theater, 2280 Aaron St., Port Charlotte.
Jimmy Mazz: Host/emcee/singer impressionist
Host/emcee/singer impressionist Jimmy Mazz’s years as a professional entertainer and performer sends one back to the good old days of Las Vegas, but with a contemporary twist. His ultra-smooth vocals and candid humor adds a genuine warmth to every performance. Jimmy’s dynamic performances always include amazing artist impressions, comedy, amusing parodies and audience participation. He performs internationally, aboard cruise ships, and in casinos and theaters nationwide including Las Vegas and Atlantic City.
Rick Larrimore: Rod Stewart impersonator
Rod Stewart indeed. It’s not just Larrimore’s uncanny resemblance or his “spot on” Stewart vocals, but his sense of humor, energy and audience engagement that thousands of loyal fans throughout the USA and abroad have come to love about his shows. It’s his ability to “bring you in” and truly feel a part of the event that separates him from the pack. What you see and hear is only the beginning from a truly gifted artist! As Rick says ...”accept no substitutes . ... Well maybe one!”
Charlie Lask: Neil Diamond impersonator
Neil Diamond is one of the greatest songwriters and entertainers of all time. Since 2005, Lask has performed his spot-on tribute to Neil Diamond to audiences everywhere. You’ll hear all the hits like “Sweet Caroline,” “Shilo,” “I Am I Said,” “Solitary Man,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Holly Holy,” “Forever In Blue Jeans,” “Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show,” “September Morn” and many more. He is a very dynamic, high-energy audience interactive performer delivering a truly amazing experience you don’t want to miss.
Patrick Tobin: Frank Sinatra Impersonator
Singing professionally since 1996, Tobin is the quintessential Frank Sinatra tribute artist with his intriguing vocal range, devilish smile, and amusing hauteur. Performing all over the world, Patrick captivated audiences throughout South Africa and Europe as part of a Rat Pack ensemble. Singing a heartfelt “My Way” or a stirring “New York, New York,” Tobin amazes with his singing and his dry wit. You’ll also hear classics like “All The Way,” “Fly Me To The Moon,” “I’ve Got The World On A String,” “Luck Be A Lady,” “The Way You Look Tonight,” “Summer Wind” and many more. Watching Tobin portray the spitting image of a young Sinatra is like stepping back in time with a contemporary flair.
Tickets are $24, $19.
For more information, call 941-625-4175.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.