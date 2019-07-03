LEGOLAND Florida Resort is celebrating the summer with six weekends of awe-summer events, bigger and better than ever before. Joining fan favorite events Red, White & Boom and Fire Safety weekend "The LEGO Movie" Days; a special theater-to-theme park experience filled with "The LEGO Movie" characters, special activities and more.
Starting July 4, guests visiting the place built for kids can enjoy added entertainment, special LEGO builds and one-of-a-kind fireworks displays during three separate events. All of the awe-summer events are included with theme park admission and select annual passes.
Guests can enjoy a summer full of fun with awe-summer events including:
• Red, White & Boom: July 4-6
Celebrate America’s Independence over three days as the skies above Lake Eloise fill with colorful LEGO bricks during one of the biggest fireworks shows of the year. Before the sun goes down, help create a giant U.S. flag out of thousands of LEGO bricks.
• "The LEGO Movie" Days: July 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and Aug. 3-4
Join Emmet, Wyldstyle and the gang during this four-weekend event which includes out-of-this-world character experiences with the stars of the "The LEGO Movie" films, including the debut of a never-before-seen LEGO character, interactive photo opportunities, exclusive building activities and specially-themed dining offerings.
• Fire Safety Weekend: Aug. 10-11
Presented by the National Fire Protection Association, this entertaining and informative event teaches kids about fire safety with a variety of fun activities in the theme park, including a character experience with LEGO Max, a fire safety-themed scavenger hunt and a unique LEGO mosaic build. New this year, guests can snap a photo with LEGO City’s tallest firefighter.
LEGOLAND Florida Resort, is at One LEGOLAND Way, Winter Haven.
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.legoland.com/florida/buy-tickets/tickets.
