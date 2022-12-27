Legoland Florida Resort unveils new life-size Ford F-150 Lightning truck

Legoland Florida Resort has unveiled the newest vehicle in its Lego brick build fleet — the Ford F-150 Lightning.

 Photo courtesy of Legoland Florida Resort

Legoland Florida Resort has unveiled the newest vehicle in its Lego brick build fleet — the Ford F-150 Lightning, now on display in the theme park in front of the Ford Driving School.

A team of 15 master model builders started building the truck in mid-July at The Lego Group’s U.S. headquarters in Enfield, Conn. The team spent more than 1,600 hours assembling the design, which includes 320,740 Lego bricks. The new 3,730-pound build measures in at more than 19 feet long and nearly 7 feet wide, making this the largest (and first) electric vehicle model currently on display at any Legoland Park in North America.


