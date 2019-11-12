Lemon Bay High School Theatre Troupe 257 presents 'A Christmas Carol'

Kaylee Alameda (Mrs. Cratchit), Trace Richardson (Fred), Grace Grant (Belinda Cratchit), Mason Quick (Ebenezer Scrooge), Cameron Geisler (Bob Cratchit) and Blake Medina (Tiny Tim) rehearse for Lemon Bay High School Theatre Troupe 257’s “A Christmas Carol.”

 photo provided by Sarah Ballard-Richardson

Lemon Bay High School Theatre Troupe 257 commences its first season under the guidance of its new theatre teacher and producer Sarah Ballard-Richardson with the performance of the classic holiday season favorite, “A Christmas Carol.”

In her debut as producer, Ballard-Richardson brings her creative production talent and innovative ideas to Troupe 257. You will not want to miss this uniquely new presentation by talented and dedicated students.

Attendees are in for a fresh and exciting production that will not disappoint those who long for the nostalgia of a tale which everyone loves.

Tickets are $15 for adults; $10 for students and children 10 and under are admitted free with a paid adult.

