Lemon Bay Playhouse 35th Season
Sep. 7-Sep. 25: "Dead Man’s Cell Phone" by Sarah Ruhl, directed by Steve Black. While at a cafe, a man dies. But his cellphone will not stop ringing. The woman at the next table, Jean, picks up the cellphone and ends up in the middle of all his troubles, meeting his widow, Hermia, his mother Mrs. Gottlieb, and his mistress. Dead Man’s Cell Phone is a work about how we remember the dead and how that memorialization changes us.
Oct. 19-Nov. 6: "You Know I Can’t Hear You When the Water Is Running" by Robert Anderson, directed by Joe Simonelli. "The Shock of Recognition" breaks in on a difference of opinion between Jack Barnsable, an earnest young dramatist, and Herb Miller, his matter-of-fact producer. A quarrel over taste develops, and a job-hunting actor, Richard Pawling, becomes involved. "The Footsteps of Doves," George and Harriet, who have been married for 25 years, come to a store to pick out a new bed or beds. They don’t get much sales effort from the salesman. Into the discussion comes a young blonde, Jill, who wants a big bed because she is all alone. "I’ll Be Home For Christmas" is light and humorous, but at its base it is serious and touching as it shows parents discussing the sex education of their almost adult children. "I’m Herbert" is a sketch about two old people sitting on a porch in rocking chairs and talking. Of course, they don’t know how funny they are.
Nov. 30-Dec. 18: "Sleeping Indoors" by Jim Holt, directed by Jenni Elliott. When literary reviewer Paul and his wife Nora invite a homeless man, Dwain, into their home for Christmas dinner, they don’t expect to be so charmed by him – or that his journal will be the incredible masterpiece that it is. As they exchange stories, preconceived notions are stripped away and true friendships develop. Can Dwain, whose art thrives in anonymity, be convinced to give up the only life he’s known for such comforts as sleeping indoors?
Jan. 18-Feb. 12: "The Outsider" by Paul Slade Smith, directed by Ric Goodwin. Ned Newley doesn’t even want to be governor. He’s terrified of public speaking and his poll numbers are impressively bad. To his ever-supportive chief of staff, Ned seems destined to fail. But political consultant Arthur Vance sees things differently. Ned might be the worst candidate to ever run for office. Unless the public is looking for … the worst candidate to ever run for office. A timely and hilarious satire that skewers politics and celebrates democracy.
March 8-April 2: "Dinner at the Flemmings" by Sam Bobrick, directed by Bob LaSalle. At three separate dinner parties at the home of Henry Flemming, a fabulous private detective, several of his guests are mysteriously knocked off. In this comedy/mystery sequel to "The Flemmings," Henry must try and figure out who is killing his guests before he and his wife have no friends left.
April 26-May 14: "The Amateur Killer" by Robert Scott, directed by Carol Warren. In this murder mystery thriller, Daniel is letting his personal history with Lucas affect their relationship. Daniel is directing the production of Adieu for the local Amateur Dramatic Society, but it’s his knowledge of Lucas’s affair with Natalie that will lead to murder.
June 7-June 25: "Now and Then" by Sean Grennan, directed by Ric Goodwin. Sometimes what happens after last call just might change your life. One night in 1981, just as Jamie is closing the bar, a desperate last-minute customer offers him and his girlfriend Abby $2,000 to sit and have a drink with him. As the trio swaps stories and Jamie considers the decisions he faces about his musical career and his future with his girlfriend, the young couple begins to realize that this older man is unusually invested in their choices and the reason he gives them is completely unbelievable.
