Audiences will be delighted once again this fall as Lemon Bay Playhouse is scheduled to open its doors on Sept. 8, after a long COVID-19 hiatus.
The theatre will kick off this fresh season with the hilarious comedy, “Separate Beds” by M.J. Cruise. In “Separate Beds,” Ernie and Twink are in the autumn of their lives. In celebration of their 30th wedding anniversary, the couple’s children send them on a Caribbean cruise. Free of chores and children, Ernie and Twink are wined, dined and introduced to exciting people. When they meet the rich, seductive Blake and Beth, who still seem to have a perfect life together after 10 years of marriage, Twink becomes infatuated with the glamour of the other couple’s lives and seeks to reignite the spark in her own marriage.
If soul music is more your style, be entranced by The Magic Elixir Band on Oct. 2. Mark Rom & The Magic Elixir Band deliver their audiences fresh new original American music, along with deep album cuts and classic soulful covers. Utilizing top local and national talent, each show brings you “Inside the Studio,” with premium quality sound, an intimate chill vibe and a memorable musical experience for all ages.
Lemon Bay Playhouse Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Florida Corporation founded in 1987 for the purpose of advancing the theatre arts by establishing a community theatre in the Englewood/Lemon Bay area. Membership is open to everyone, and management is handled by a board of trustees elected by the members.
Volunteers are the key to all operations at the playhouse. Participating in the various aspects of play production is challenging, educational and fun. New volunteers are always welcome. There are opportunities to learn and practice acting, stage managing, directing, technical operations, set design and the essential support elements such as publicity, box office and house managing.
