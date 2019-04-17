For the sixth show of our 32nd season Lemon Bay Playhouse will present “Old Love” as a theatrical production to entertain the community. The play was written by Norm Foster and will be directed by Jack Rabito. The performances will run from April 24 through May 12.
“The story spans three decades and half a dozen meetings between Bud, a salesman, and Molly, his boss’s wife. One of them is smitten from the very first meeting — the other, let’s just say — less so.
The story is straightforward, easy to follow and funny, often very funny. Canada’s pre-eminent comic playwright, Norm Foster, has written a clever and witty dialogue celebrating the pursuit of love, the kind of love that ‘makes you breathe just a little bit faster.’ Charmingly written … Foster’s use of one-liner’s serve the script well and has the audience smiling, chuckling and laughing throughout the entire play.” —THE HUB
Information and tickets are available online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or by visiting or calling the box office at 941-475-6756 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. weekdays and one hour prior to curtain time. Reserved seat tickets are $20 each. Student tickets are available at $14 each. Group sales tickets are available at a reduced cost.
For information about group sales only, call the business manager at 941-474-9610.
Lemon Bay Playhouse is located at 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood.
