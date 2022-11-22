Lemon Bay Playhouse presents ‘You Know I Can’t Hear You When The Water’s Running’

Standing are Bob La Salle, Sue Mayer, Dallas Rivers, Mike Gilbert and Drew Washburn. Seated are Donna Hadley, Jim Manns, Jill Schroeder, Charlotte Crowley, and Jill Houghton.

Standing are Bob La Salle, Sue Mayer, Dallas Rivers, Mike Gilbert and Drew Washburn. Seated are Donna Hadley, Jim Manns, Jill Schroeder, Charlotte Crowley, and Jill Houghton.

 Photo courtesy of Henry Reisinger

Photo courtesy of Henry Reisinger

Lemon Bay Playhouse takes you through four separate one-acts in "You Know I Can’t Hear You When The Water’s Running," running Nov. 30-Dec. 18.

"The Shock of Recognition" breaks in on a difference of opinions in producer’s office.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments