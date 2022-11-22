Lemon Bay Playhouse presents 'You Know I Can’t Hear You When The Water’s Running' By Henry Reisinger Lemon Bay Playhouse Nov 22, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Standing are Bob La Salle, Sue Mayer, Dallas Rivers, Mike Gilbert and Drew Washburn. Seated are Donna Hadley, Jim Manns, Jill Schroeder, Charlotte Crowley, and Jill Houghton.Standing are Bob La Salle, Sue Mayer, Dallas Rivers, Mike Gilbert and Drew Washburn. Seated are Donna Hadley, Jim Manns, Jill Schroeder, Charlotte Crowley, and Jill Houghton. Photo courtesy of Henry ReisingerPhoto courtesy of Henry Reisinger Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Lemon Bay Playhouse takes you through four separate one-acts in "You Know I Can’t Hear You When The Water’s Running," running Nov. 30-Dec. 18."The Shock of Recognition" breaks in on a difference of opinions in producer’s office.In "The Footsteps of Doves," a married couple of 25 years goes bed shopping running into a young blonde."I’ll Be Home for Christmas" is light and humorous, but at its base it is serious and touching as it shows parents discussing the sex education of their almost adult children. "I’m Herbert" is a sketch about two old people sitting on a porch in rocking chairs and talking. Each story is comedic in its own way but does have some adult language and suggestions.Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m. Sundays. For tickets or additional information, visit www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or call 941-475-6756. Lemon Bay Playhouse is at 96 W. Dearborn St., Englewood. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Go!letter Noindex Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Calendar Featured Businesses Johnson Taylor Funeral And Cremation 1515 Tamiami Trl, Punta Gorda, FL 33950 +1(941)833-0600 Currently Open Website Pool Boy Inc Ptct Fl 1940 Kings Hwy Unit 2, Port Charlotte, FL 33980 +1(941)235-4792 Website Kyle Kurtis Salon & Spa 13435 S McCall Rd, Port Charlotte, FL 33981 +1(941)830-8344 Website Pucci Tile 1489 Market Circle, #301, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 +1(941)235-5533 Website Antonelli Auto & Tire 59 Tamiami Trl, Port Charlotte, FL 33953 +1(941)743-2777 Website Reflections in Gold 1975 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 +1(941)493-1911 Website Ban-a-bug 1560 S Mccall Rd, Englewood, FL 34223 +1(941)475-9551 Website Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 +1(941)624-5958 Website Dixie Buick GMC 14565 S Tamiami Trail, Fort Myers, FL 33912 +1(239)469-0600 Currently Open Website Dale's Air Conditioning & Heating 18260 Paulson Dr, #A3, Port Charlotte , FL 33954 +1(941)629-1712 Website Find a local business
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.