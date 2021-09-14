Lemon Bay Playhouse sets sail with 'Separate Beds'

Lemon Bay Playhouse's new season sets sail with a witty comedy about keeping love afloat in a marriage that’s drifting apart. Set on a cruise ship, “Separate Beds” reinforces the grass is not always greener in the cabin next door and even long-standing relationships need work to “work.”
Bob LaSalle directs M. J. Cruise's play running Sept. 8-26 at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 2 p.m on Sundays. Tickets are $23 online at LemonBayPlayhouse.com or at the box office at 96 W. Dearborn, Englewood, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday-Friday.
The play stars Linda Hawke as Twink and Mike Levasseur as Ernie. The couple is forced to spend time together on a Caribbean cruise for their 30th anniversary. Twink tries to warm up their stagnant marriage while Ernie counters with as much curmudgeon as he can muster.
A frustrated, exhausted Twink bites back. She's bored and boring to Blake (played by Henry Barre) and Beth (played by Kathi Faulkner), a seemingly glamorous couple on board gliding through their 10th anniversary in style.
In the second act, the fog lifts and the playwright shows Blake and Beth not as Twink idolizes them but as they are.
Will either marriage survive and thrive? The heartwarming answer reinforces change is always possible when love runs deep.
