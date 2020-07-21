Lemon Bay Theatre Guild’s students present 'Shrek The Musical JR'

Nasty will be nice and Englewood will be ogre-the-moon when Lemon Bay Theatre Guild’s students present their production of “Shrek The Musical JR” for one show only on July 25.
The family-friendly musical comedy follows the adventures of an ogre named Shrek who sets off on a quest to save a princess from a dragon. However, it turns out that in order to ultimately succeed, Shrek must battle an even bigger obstacle: learning how to believe in himself and open his heart to others.
“Shrek’s unique story of discovery encourages each of us to examine our prejudices, review what we believe to be our limitations and work to better understand ourselves and others. The actors and crew in this production have embarked on a similar journey, as students and teachers with many different interests have learned more about themselves and each other while collaborating towards the common goal of presenting this musical,” said Freddie Gershon, CEO of Music Theatre International.
“Shrek The Musical JR.” follows an ogre named Shrek who has learned the hard way that “people hate the things they cannot understand.”
For many years he has protected himself from the hurtful actions of those who are scared of him by living as a recluse in a cozy cesspit. One day, his peaceful swamp is disturbed by new tenants: fairytale misfits — including Pinocchio, the Ugly Duckling, the Wicked Witch, Peter Pan, the Three Pigs and the Big Bad Wolf — have been banished there by the villainous Lord Farquaad. In order to gain back his land, Shrek makes a deal with Farquaad to rescue the feisty princess Fiona from a tower guarded by a fierce dragon. Setting off with his faithful companion, Donkey, Shrek begins the journey of a lifetime filled with adventure, romance and hilarity.
The characters include local students Mason Quick, 11th grade, as Shrek; Trace Richardson, 10th grade, as Donkey; Grace Grant, 11th grade, as Fiona; Julia Lehman, 10th grade, as Dragon; Tristen Sasser, eighth grade, as Lord Farquaad; and Lauren Wickerson, 11th grade, as Pinocchio.
“Shrek The Musical JR.” is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International. MTI is particularly dedicated to the idea of theater as education and has created special collections for younger performers. The MTI Broadway Junior Collection includes JR. titles, 60-minute musicals for performance by middle school children; and KIDS titles, 30-minute musicals for performance by elementary school children resulting in over 80,000 productions consisting of more than 300,000 performances.
