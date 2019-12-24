STAFF REPORT
Yes, there’s snow to be seen and experienced in Florida before 2019 ends.
The Florida Aquarium is making it possible for kids to play in the snow, but only for a short time. The aquarium is bringing back one of Tampa Bay’s most popular holiday traditions; Snow Days returns Dec. 26, with more than 60 tons of snow for Florida kids to play in while making memories that will last a lifetime.
Snow Days was a huge hit with guests last year, so once again the aquarium is working with a local ice company that will put ice through a wood-chipper to create a snowy wonderland giving kids the chance to frolic in real snow from noon to 5 p.m Dec. 26 through Dec. 30. Admission into Snow Days play area is included in a general admission ticket.
Fresh snow is added to the snow zone daily. Children are invited to play in the snow, build snowmen and make snow angels. It’s all the holiday fun, without having to shovel and scrape snow.
On Dec. 28, the aquarium will also host a Sensory Snow Day. Children with sensory differences and their families can enjoy all the Snow Days fun in a low-stress environment.
Snow days provide families the opportunity to continue the holiday celebration at the aquarium and have a flurry of fun in a real snow play area for kids. After you’re done, head inside for an aquarium experience. ‘Tis the Season for snowy family memories and jolly holiday surprises throughout the holiday season at The Florida Aquarium.
The Florida Aquarium will reintroduce guests to the interactive film, “The Polar Express 4D Experience,” which will be screened daily throughout the holiday season and will run twice within the hour.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.