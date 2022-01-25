'Let’s Hang On! Frankie Valli Tribute Show ' kicks off 2022 concert lineup Staff Report Jan 25, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "Let’s Hang On! Frankie Valli Tribute Show" kicks off the 2022 concert lineup at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31. PHOTO PROVIDED BY Venice Theatre Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Venice Theatre has announced its 2022 concert schedule. "Let’s Hang On! Frankie Valli Tribute Show" kicks off the schedule at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.Concerts, performed in the Jervey Theatre, run through May 2.'A Tribute to Journey' starring The Majesty of RockFeb. 6. Majesty of Rock faithfully recreates the sounds and nuances of Journey, from when Steve Perry fronted the band.'Back Home Again' A tribute to John DenverFeb. 27-28. Tom Becker recreates the style and sound of John Denver.Folk Legacy TrioMarch 6-7. The Folk Legacy Trio sings the Great American Folksong Book, the songs of the great Folk Era from the ‘50s through the mid-‘70s.'Sounds of Soul: A Motown Tribute'March 13-14. Relive the hits of Motown and beyond, as this high-energy group unleashes superior vocals and slick dance moves powered by soul.The Anthems: 'The Music of Whitney Houston'March 20-21. Jade and Samuel E combine powerhouse vocals with show stopping arrangements of Whitney Houston.Alter EaglesApril 24-25. This tribute to The Eagles includes all their greatest songs.'Simply Streisand'May 1-2. Carla Del Villaggio has the look and sound of the incomparable Barbra Streisand. Subscribe -- Digital or Print or BothSign Up For Our Free Newsletters (including Breaking News) Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Go!letter Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Calendar Featured Businesses Cooks Sportland 4419 S. Tamiami Trail, Venice, FL 34293 +1(941)493-0025 Website Fish N Franks 4425-D Tamiami Trail, Charlotte Harbor, FL 33980 +1(941)625-3888 Currently Open Website Rattan Wicker & Cane 751 U.S. 41 Bypass S., Venice, FL 34285 +1(941)484-3313 Website Total Air Solutions 1050 Corporate Ave, North Port, FL 34289 +1(888)426-1770 Website Acer Granite 18440 Paulson Dr, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 +1(941)624-5958 Website Kyle Kurtis Salon NP 1143 N Toledo Blade Blvd, North Port, FL 34288 +1(941)251-2122 Website Paradise Family Healthcare 4133, 1101 S. Tamiami Trail, #108, Venice, FL 34285 +1(941)488-2332 Website Remax Anchor Realty 14850 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL 34287 +1(941)875-2755 Website Florida Spa 2081 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948 +1(941)766-1801 Website Murdock Stones Etc. Port Charlotte 590 Prineville Street, Port Charlotte, FL 33954 +1(941)629-6651 Currently Open Website Find a local business
