'Let's Hang On'

"Let’s Hang On! Frankie Valli Tribute Show" kicks off the 2022 concert lineup at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY Venice Theatre

Venice Theatre has announced its 2022 concert schedule. "Let’s Hang On! Frankie Valli Tribute Show" kicks off the schedule at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30 and 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Jan. 31.

Concerts, performed in the Jervey Theatre, run through May 2.

'A Tribute to Journey' starring The Majesty of Rock

Feb. 6. Majesty of Rock faithfully recreates the sounds and nuances of Journey, from when Steve Perry fronted the band.

'Back Home Again' A tribute to John Denver

Feb. 27-28. Tom Becker recreates the style and sound of John Denver.

Folk Legacy Trio

March 6-7. The Folk Legacy Trio sings the Great American Folksong Book, the songs of the great Folk Era from the ‘50s through the mid-‘70s.

'Sounds of Soul: A Motown Tribute'

March 13-14. Relive the hits of Motown and beyond, as this high-energy group unleashes superior vocals and slick dance moves powered by soul.

The Anthems: 'The Music of Whitney Houston'

March 20-21. Jade and Samuel E combine powerhouse vocals with show stopping arrangements of Whitney Houston.

Alter Eagles

April 24-25. This tribute to The Eagles includes all their greatest songs.

'Simply Streisand'

May 1-2. Carla Del Villaggio has the look and sound of the incomparable Barbra Streisand. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments