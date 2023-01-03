Imagine all three Andrews Sisters rolled up into one loving bundle of tap-dancing energy and you have performer Erinn Dearth, who admits to being born too late.
After all, who tap dances anymore?
“When I was a kid, I wished I could go to the sock hop or USO dances,” said the choreographer/producer who fell in love with tap and theater when she was only three.
Her sidekick, actor Dan Beckmann, a Dick Van Dyke/Jim Carrey doppelgänger, matches her step for energetic step, but brings contemporary edge and goofy humor to their two-man, vaudeville-style nostalgia show, Letters From Home, now touring all 50 states between January and May.
Dearth explained, “When people were serving overseas, especially during the eras we’re tributing — World War II and Vietnam — letters from home were what kept them going.”
Their mission is to bring back the same song, dance, audience interaction, memories, laughter, wisecracks and tears that USO shows delivered to soldiers on the front.
“For veterans in the audience, being honored, appreciated and loved brings release like Bob Hope’s shows gave the troops,” said Dearth.
Dearth, a producer of shows from tributes to full theatrical productions, started Letters From Home at the suggestion of her late father, Pat Dearth, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, who said, “You should do a show for veterans.”
After they went through his father’s old 78-rpm records and cued up “Pistol Packin Mama,” Letters From Home was sealed and postmarked.
Since they began, the pair has put on more than 900 Letters From Home shows across the United States, in Normandy for D-Day’s 75th anniversary, and this year in The Netherlands and Belgium for World War II veterans.
But undertaking one big nationwide tour, hitting each of the 50 states in the Union over a span of five months, has always been Dearth’s dream. The pandemic made it more of a mission than ever.
“When COVID happened,” said Dearth, “I was hoping at first that it would unite us like World War II did, all doing our part against a common enemy.
“'The 50 States Tour' is high energy and should make everyone smile, but it’s also a message of hope in a country that is a bit divided at the moment.”
“Now people are getting out, going to shows again and remembering good things together,” Beckmann said.
“I want us to move forward again as one beautiful nation,” said Dearth.
Letters From Home: "The 50 States Tour" aims to help audiences do just that, one state at a time, starting in Florida at the Gulf Theater.
