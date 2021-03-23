Imagine all three Andrews Sisters rolled up into one loving bundle of tap-dancing energy and you have North Carolina-born performer Erinn Dearth, who admits to being born too late.
After all, who tap dances anymore?
“When I was a kid, I wished I could go to the sock hop or USO dances,” said the choreographer/producer who fell in love with tap and theater when she was only three.
Her sidekick, actor Dan Beckmann, a Dick Van Dyke/Jim Carrey doppelganger, matches her step for energetic step, but brings contemporary edge and goofy humor to their two-man, USO-style nostalgia show, “Letters From Home.”
Dearth explained, “When people were serving overseas, especially during the eras we’re tributing — World War II and Vietnam—letters from home were what kept them going.”
Their mission is to bring back the same song, dance, audience interaction, memories, laughter, wisecracks and tears that USO shows delivered to troops on the front.
“For veterans in the audience, being honored, appreciated and loved brings release like Bob Hope’s shows gave the troops,” said Dearth. “When we do the Armed Forces Medley and ‘Ballad of the Green Berets,’ veterans stand up and connect to the community of other veterans all across the audience.”
Dearth started “Letters From Home” 10 years ago at the suggestion of her late father, Pat Dearth, a U.S. Coast Guard veteran.
Under the umbrella of her production company, First in Flight Entertainment, Dearth was in the business of putting together shows, from tributes to full theatrical productions, and was looking for the next big thing to do.
Her dad said, “You should do a show for veterans.”
Soon they went through his father’s old 78-rpm records, cued up “Pistol Packin Mama” on the stereo, and Letters From Home was sealed and postmarked.
Now Dearth and Beckmann deliver it to theaters and schools, air shows, cruise ships, military bases, VA hospitals, veterans’ homes, VFWs, American Legions and, last year, a near-sellout crowd at Gulf Theater at the Military Heritage Museum.
But one of their most unforgettable moments was at a small show in an Asheville, North Carolina, VA hospital.
“There was one guy there in a wheelchair,” Dearth remembered. “After the show, he stood up to give me a hug, and the nurses all ran over. I thought I’d done something wrong. Then they told me he hadn’t stood up by himself in over three years. I think he was so in the moment that he became a teenager again.
“When we went back to that same place six months later, there he was, coming down the hall in his walker.”
“When COVID happened,” said Dearth, “I was hoping at first that it would unite us like World War II did, all doing our part against a common enemy.”
“Since then it’s been politicized,” said Beckmann. “But now people are getting out, going to shows again and remembering good things together.”
Previously subtitled “Reviving Patriotism,” the show has the new tagline “Uniting the Nation.”
Said Beckmann, “We want people who come to the show to put aside any politicization of or bias about patriotism. Instead, we’re all sitting together in the same room, enjoying our freedom to enjoy entertainment and each other’s company again, all laughing at the same jokes.”
“I want us to move forward again as one beautiful nation,” said Dearth.
Beckmann added, “Erinn’s a person who believes in unity, joy, peace and people in general. So, the show’s heartbeat has always been unity and love.”
“There’s always going to be darkness out there,” Dearth said. “Politics or coronavirus or war or the world going to heck in a handbasket.
“But I always want to shine bright and shed light on as many good things as I can. There is so much good news out there that I think we can outshine shadows on dark days.”
Gulf Theater fog-sanitizes and wipes down door handles, railings and armrests before and after each show. Seating is limited due to social distancing. Staff and guests (but not artists) are required to wear masks in the building and throughout the performance. Hand sanitizer and temperature checks at the door.
