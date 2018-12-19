Dan Osborne was in need of a boat.
He had his trumpet all set, and his lip was at the ready, but he was waiting to join the crew on one of the boats in the Punta Gorda Lighted Boat Parade.
Sponsored by the Punta Gorda Isles Civic Association, the parade will shove off at 6 p.m. Dec. 22 and cruise along a course on the canals of Punta Gorda Isles. This is the 18th year for the parade.
Osborne, a retired teacher, was looking to join a boat as a musician and play for the onlookers on shore, continuing a personal Christmas tradition that began four or five years ago.
“I get my trumpet out at Christmastime, and get my lip in shape, and entertain the neighborhood,” the Punta Gorda Isles resident said.
Not that long ago, he was asked he if would like to play on a boat during the Lighted Boat Parade, which is officially known as The Saturday Night Before Christmas Eve Boat Parade — the Biggest Annual Event in the Isles because every year its held on the Saturday before Christmas Eve and because it’s PGI’s biggest annual event.
Osborne donned his Santa suit — he always wears a Santa suit for this gig — and hopped aboard. He’s been trumpeting “Oh, Come All Ye Faithful” ever since.
“The thrill having thousands of people cheering and clapping and saying Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays is something I always look forward to,” he said.
That’s the thing about this parade, Harris Bower, chairman of the parade committee, said.
The boats parade along a 4.5-mile route in canals 100 feet wide. That means boats are 50 feet away from people on shore, which allows for the kind of interaction between people on the boat and spectators that gives Osborne chills.
According to the parade’s website, www.puntagordaboatparade.com, 92 percent of Punta Gorda Isles homeowners will have no direct access to view the parade. PGICA officials say a new route adopted in 2017 doubles the viewing areas per parade mile and increases viewing opportunities from a total of 37 to 59.
The only sure way to find the best spots to view the parade is to go to the website and follow the parade route instructions. Almar Drive locations are fan favorites.
Harris said the parade has seen an increase in spectator boats. Law enforcement will be out to ensure the parade boats are not blocked along the route.
Parade organizers are always recruiting boats, and the number is rarely set until close to parade time. But the number of boats typically ranges from 30 to 65, depending on weather. Bowers said boaters and their crews volunteer much money, time and energy to decorate their vessels for the event.
Which brings up another aspect of this parade: No one gets anything from it except a good dose of Christmas spirit. There are no judges, no awards or prizes. The boaters do it for the fun. The spectators do it because the boats are beautiful.
Their interaction brings Christmas joy to both sides.
“There’s a lot of music, a lot of dancing and a lot of cheers from the crowd,” Bower said.
“The parade has been a boating highlight over the years for participants and viewers alike,” said Regina Buckley, PGICA executive director. “It truly reflects PGI as an enthusiastic boating community.”
