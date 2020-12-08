Lights in Bloom: An open-air holiday light show returns to Marie Selby Botanical Gardens’ downtown Sarasota campus, 1534 Mound St., Sarasota. beginning Dec. 12.

In 2019, this family- friendly experience was selected for inclusion in USA Today’s Top Ten List of Botanical Garden Holiday Light Shows and Selby Gardens also recently received a trademark for the name from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Throughout Selby Gardens, guests will be immersed in the glow of more than 2 million lights all in a safe and socially distanced outdoor gardens-wide experience.

Activities will include spray-on face painting, balloon artistry and photo opportunities. Santa will not be visiting this year and interactive games will not be available. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at a variety of locations throughout the gardens, including the Selby House Café.

A trolley will be available from 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. from the Sarasota Friendship Center, 1888 Brother Geenen Way.


