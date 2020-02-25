With the help of the Vinik Family Foundation, Tampa Theatre is proud to welcome some of the nation’s most inspiring thought leaders to its historic stage in a series of evening events called “Limelight.”
Based on the success of its inaugural season earlier this year, “Limelight” brings speakers from a wide range of cultural pursuits and a broad palette of experiences to share their stories with our community:
March 5: Shaun White: Olympic Gold Medalist and Entrepreneur
March 24: Dr. Mae Jemison. First woman of color in Space; Founder and President, the Jemison Group and BioSentinent Corp; Leading 100 Year Starship; Inductee, National Women’s Hall of Fame & International Space Hall of Fame (sponsored by Sabal Trust)
April 23: Geena Davis. Academy Award-winning actor; Founder, Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media (sponsored by Film Tampa Bay and Visit Tampa Bay)
May 5: Jonathan Haidt. Professor of Ethical Leadership, New York University — Stern School of Business; Author of the New York Times Best Seller The Righteous Mind: Why Good People are Divided by Politics and Religion (sponsored by the Triad Foundation)
The name “Limelight” was inspired by a bit of theatrical history: In the early 1800s, a development in lighting technology revolutionized the way theatrical stages were lit. Quicklime, burned at a blazing temperature of more than 4500° F and focused through a thick glass lens, bathed any scene in an intense white glow.
For the first time, plays could simulate sunlight, and individual performers could be highlighted. This powerful new technology’s name soon became proverbial for fame and public attention.
