Choral Artists of Sarasota’s 43rd season, entitled “Carried Away!” continues with the long-awaited world premiere of “Listen to the Earth,” on April 24 at the Sarasota Opera House.
The concert showcases “Listen to the Earth,” a symphonic choral cantata by James Grant, an award-winning composer and part-time Sarasota resident. Also featured on the program is the “Song of the Universal” by Ola Ojeilo, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” and another work by James Grant, “Earth – Poem of Thanks to Our Common Home.”
“James Grant’s uplifting work is inspirational, highlighting the unique responsibility we human beings have as caretakers of our planet,” Joseph Holt, the artistic director of Choral Artists, says. According to Holt, Choral Artists and the families of Richard and Daniel Moe commissioned this piece in honor of Earth Day’s 50th anniversary in April 2020. He explains that the group had to postpone the concert for two years due to the pandemic.
According to Holt, the multimedia premiere of Grant’s uplifting cantata will incorporate images and video of the Apollo 11 lift-off and the astronauts’ view of Earth from space.
Additional pieces on the program include Ola Gjeilo’s “Song of the Universal,” a setting of Walt Whitman's unabashed optimism, exuberance and unwavering confidence in our deeper humanity; Daniel Jordan, concertmaster of the Sarasota Orchestra, performs Vaughan Williams’ “The Lark Ascending” in which the violin takes on the character of a bird in flight, soaring over the verdant earth; and another work by James Grant: “Earth — Poem of Thanks to Our Common Home,” commissioned in 2015 by the New South Wales Public Schools Symphony Orchestra in Australia. Featured artists include the Choral Artists singers, Women’s Ensemble of Parrish Community High School, baritone soloist Marcus DeLoach, and a professional orchestral ensemble, all under Holt’s direction.
The concert will conclude in a wordless meditation looking to the future.
Concert goers will also have the opportunity to view an exhibit of photographs by Jill Hoffman Kowal. The series “Good Morning Sarasota” showcases nature photos the award-winning artist has taken on her morning walk over the past few years.
