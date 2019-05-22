Broadway Palm presents the deviously delicious “Little Shop of Horrors” playing through June 15.
One of the longest running Off-Broadway shows “Little Shop of Horrors” is a Broadway and Hollywood sci-fi, smash-hit musical that has devoured the hearts of theatre goers for decades. The show’s music is by master composer Alan Menken whose credits also include Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Newsies” and “Aladdin.”
Nerdy floral shop worker Seymour will do anything to gain the love of his co-worker Audrey. The depth of his desire is tested when he stumbles across a strange new breed of plant. This sassy, R&B-singing plant promises everlasting fame and fortune; as long as Seymour keeps feeding it its special diet. Between bites, the plant brings down the house with music in the style 1960s rock and roll, doo-wop and Motown including “Suddenly, Seymour,” “Somewhere That’s Green” and the title song “Little Shop of Horrors.”
Performances are Wednesday through Sunday evenings with selected matinees.
Tickets are $45 to $70 with group prices available. Tickets are now on sale and can be reserved by calling 239-278-4422, visiting BroadwayPalm.com or in person at 1380 Colonial Blvd., Fort Myers.
