Let’s Hang On!, which has been called America’s preeminent Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons tribute show, comes to the Charlotte Performing Arts Center in Punta Gorda on March 10.
Presented by the Charlotte Players, the show celebrates the iconic pop band that enjoyed international success in the 1960s and 1970s and reclaimed the spotlight with the 2006 Tony Award-winning Broadway play “Jersey Boys.”
Let’s Hang On! honors both the group and the play with 10 seasoned entertainers who take audiences on a musical journey through the career of one of the most successful bands of all time. They combine spot-on vocals and crisp choreography with a genuine ability to entertain an audience while performing all the Four Seasons mega hits, including “Sherry,” “Big Girls Don’t Cry,” “Walk Like a Man” and more.
“A fabulous, entertaining show,” said one reviewer. “Frankie Valli would be proud.”
The show tells the story of some blue-collar boys from the wrong side of the tracks who wrote their own songs, invented their own sound and took the world by storm all before the age of 30.
