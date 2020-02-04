Back by popular demand after numerous sell-out performances, The Mersey Beatles: Four Lads from Liverpool will play the Englewood Event Center on Feb. 12. They will be performing an all new show of the hits plus fab favorites from all the eras.
The Mersey Beatles are no ordinary tribute band! Since 1999, the band has played sell-out shows in more than 20 countries, recreating the Beatles’ most popular hits. The lads grew up as childhood and schoolmate friends, just like The Beatles. They are the official Beatles tribute band representing the City of Liverpool, and from 2002 to 2012, they were the resident tribute band at The Cavern Club, the nightclub in Liverpool, England, where The Beatles perfected their act before launching a global rock music revolution in the 1960s.
Julia Baird, John Lennon’s sister and Director of the Cavern Club, endorses the band and traveled with them on many of their U.S. tours. She says, “The Mersey Beatles have been playing the Cavern Club for over 15 years and are one of the best you will see.”
Experience their natural Liverpool accents, wit and charm. With no rehearsed scripts, their crowd banter truly captures the original spirit of the Beatles. These talented musicians appear with beautifully designed costumes and replica guitars from all eras.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.