DEBBIE FLESSNER
Go Correspondent
When Jo Cortes, Englewood journalist and community activist, first came up with the idea in 1956 for a Pioneer Days celebration for the town, her idea was to help local merchants out by bringing potential customers to the area during one of the slowest business months of the year.
More than 63 years later, Jo’s effort to bind the Englewood community together and celebrate the lovely place where they live, has resulted in an event that is even more popular now than ever. This year’s Pioneer Days events began on Aug. 17 and will wind up with a parade on Labor Day, Sept. 2.
Chris Phelps, chair of the 2019 Englewood Pioneer Days Committee, says that last year, more than 7,500 Englewood citizens came to watch the parade.
“The festival overall was well-attended, and we estimated we had over 15,000 people over the two days with the Car Shows,” he said. “We were at capacity at the Ann and Chuck Dever pool for the Cardboard Boat Race (over 750), and more than 400 people took the Historical Tour last year.”
Phelps said that year’s theme, “Living the Dream,” is a perfect one for those who have had challenging times and are ready to celebrate living in one of the most beautiful areas of the Suncoast, and to look forward to better times.
On Aug. 31, the Cardboard Boat races will be held at the Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Pool, 7001 San Casa Dr, Englewood. This event will allow participants of all skill levels to try and paddle their way to victory. That evening the Shipwreck Dance takes place and includes live music, food trucks and a beer garden.
Sept. 1 is the first day of the two-day festival, which is held at Pioneer Park, in downtown Englewood. Phelps said that there are even more attractions at the festival for young people this year than ever before.
“The festival with have an incredible kids’ area, including an obstacle course, crafts and art, along with the famous Scavenger Hunt,” he said. “And new this year, we will have a race car sponsored by the Atlanta Braves and the kids can climb in and have their pictures taken in it.”
Labor Day brings the popular Pioneer Days Parade, which will include participation from local organizations such as school marching bands and service clubs. Afterward, the festivities will continue at Pioneer Park until 3 p.m.
Phelps said besides bringing together the Englewood community, the Pioneer Days festival, parade and various events celebrate both Englewood’s past and future.
“There’s great food and local music at this festival, along with over 50 vendors, and the very popular pie and watermelon eating contests and beard and photo contests,” he said. “There is truly something for everyone.”
