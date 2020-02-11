Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Charlotte County announces its new art exhibit for the month of February. The gallery will feature local artists, Betty Pritchard, Helga Weichselbaum and Linda Himes.
Dr. Betty Loftin Pritchard, a retired professor from Michigan’s Grand Valley State University School of Arts and Sciences, pursued her art full time after retirement. Working in oils, watercolor and fabric, she paints a variety of subjects from still life to plein air, always intrigued by scenes with strong color and lights and shadows.
As a child in Austria, Vienna, pencil and paper were the favorite toys of Helga Weichselbaum. After retiring from a career as a mechanical engineer and computer graphic designer, she was free to pursue her passion for art. Studying painting in watercolor, acrylics and oil with local painters, Weichselbaum has joined plein air and portrait groups. Her subjects range from still life, portrait and plein air paintings.
She has exhibited her work previously at the Visual Art Center in Punta Gorda winning several awards.
Also featured is the pottery of Linda Himes.
