NORTH PORT — The city reopened the North Port Aquatic Center’s competition pool and Warm Mineral Springs Park starting June 1.
The city will use a phased approach with limited capacity being allowed at both facilities.
“As our community responds to COVID-19, the health and safety of our staff and patrons remains our top priority,” said Laura Ansel, Marketing & Outreach Coordinator.
AQUATIC CENTER
The North Port Aquatic Center will welcome back swimmers for lap swim and limited open swim at the Competition Pool, which will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. daily. The pool will offer 12 lap lanes, with several being available for reservation in one-hour increments at no additional cost.
Reservations will be available 24 hours in advance and patrons may make one reservation per day by calling 941-429-PARK(7275). Existing Lap Swim only passes will automatically be reinstated as of Monday. Annual passes for the full facility will be automatically reinstated once the water park portion of the facility, which includes the Lazy River, water slides, and splash park, can reopen.
Here are some restrictions:
• Only two swimmers per lane will be allowed.
• Swimmers without reservations will be accommodated on a first-come, first-served basis.
• The diving well will be closed to accommodate additional lap lanes.
• Limited open swim space will be provided in the shallow end with reduced capacity based on current CDC/state guidelines.
• The facility will adhere to a strict sanitizing schedule.
• The concession stand will only offer prepackaged items for patrons to purchase.
• Every other locker within the locker rooms will be secured to promote physical distancing.
Classes and lessons at both the North Port Aquatic Center and Morgan Family Community Center can resume starting the week of June 8. Times, availability and location of instructor-led classes may be modified, please call 941-429-PARK(7275) for specific class information.
WARM MINERAL SPRINGS
Warm Mineral Springs Park will re-open with regular hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting June 1.
There will be limited capacity per the current guidelines. As restrictions ease, Warm Mineral Springs Park is prepared to increase the attendees per the guidelines in effect at that time. The spa services will remain temporarily closed at this time.
Valid passes will be extended the number of days of closure. No additional days will be provided if a patron is not able to access the park due to capacity on a particular day, and guests are welcome to return later that same day.
National and State Park Concessions, the current operator of the park, has set the following conditions:
• Sneeze guards will be placed at the customer service desk and signs installed to remind and encourage patrons to practice physical distancing.
• Seating will be reduced and spaced around the springs to encourage physical distancing.
• Chairs will be sprayed down once per day with an eco-friendly cleaning product suitable for use near water.
• Restrooms will be cleaned hourly and hand-sanitizer stations are in place.
• Announcements to encourage physical distancing will be made throughout the day.
Currently, indoor and outdoor rentals at North Port Parks & Recreation facilities are not available. Existing reservations have been canceled through June 14. For the latest information on COVID-19, visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/Alerts. For other questions, please reach out to the North Port Parks & Recreation Department at Parks@CityOfNorthPort.com or call 941-429-PARK(7275).
