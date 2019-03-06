“Looking”, a romantic comedy by Canada’s most famous playwright, Norm Foster, is sure to thrill Lemon Bay Playhouse audiences with twists and turns and unexpected outcomes. “This play is all about romance and gentle humor. It reminds us that romance never runs smoothly,” explained Jenni Elliott, the director. Elliott has acted in and directed a number of plays at Lemon Bay Playhouse and Charlotte Players since relocating from Australia to North Port five years ago. At Lemon Bay Playhouse she appeared as Mrs. Rivers in “Senior Follies” and as Lettice Douffet in “Lettice and Lovage”. She recently directed a production of “Later Life”.
In “Looking” two middle aged couples seek serious, meaningful relationships. Nina, a police officer, played by Kathi Faulkner, has never been married. She seems happy being single, but her friend, Val, a divorced OR nurse played by Jacqueline Wands, is looking for love. When Val reaches out to Nina for support, Nina reluctantly agrees to tag along with her on a blind date with Andy at a local bar. Andy, played by Rick Moore, also divorced, is in the storage business. He is eager but nervous to meet Val who had responded to the personal ad he placed in the newspaper. Andy’s friend, Matt, played by Henry Reisinger Jr., works as the host of a morning talk show. He agrees to join Andy for moral support. The couples meet for the initial blind date and follow up with weeks of desperate, hilarious meetings and escapades.
In real life Kathi Faulkner works for Sarasota County Integrated School Choice, but she often appears in theatrical productions at the Players Theater in Sarasota and Lemon Bay Playhouse in Englewood. Her recent LBPH roles include portraying Octavia in “Dear Santa”.
Jacqueline Wands, the former Director of Patient and Family Services at the American Cancer Society on Long Island, relocated from Long Island to North Port in 2013. She has worked with young actors at the Venice Theater’s Troupe in a Trunk Education and Outreach Group and acted in the LBPH production of “Later Life”.
Rick Moore has entertained Lemon Bay Playhouse audiences for years, performing as Doc in “Crimes of the Heart”, as Fred in “A Christmas Cactus” and in many other leading roles. He enjoys portraying characters like Andy because he feels “sorry for the poor guy”.
Henry Reisinger Jr., a stay-at-home Dad, performed recently as Bozidar, one of Santa’s assistants who has a strong Russian accent, and as a soldier in “The Velvetine Rabbit”. Audiences will enjoy Reisinger’s portrayal of a quick witted, charming radio host.
“Looking”, the fifth show of the Lemon Bay Playhouse season, is being performed from Wednesday, March 6 through March 31 at Lemon Bay Playhouse, 96 W. Dearborn Street, Englewood. Reserved seat tickets cost $20 each. Student tickets are $14. For more information go online at www.lemonbayplayhouse.com or call the box office at 941-475-6756. Curtain time is 7:30 p. m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m., Sundays.
